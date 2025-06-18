New Yorker Blamed For Massive Alligator At Motel

Police were stunned to find a 400-pound gator wandering around a motel. Then they traced it to someone from New York.

Cops in Virginia were called to a motel about a massive alligator. Turns out a New Yorker is to blame.

Virginia Cops Shocked By Massive Alligator

Early Monday morning, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia responded to a motel about a runaway gator that was seen wandering around the outside motel, not far from Washington D.C.

Guests were shocked to look out their room and see a massive gator. The size even shocked police officers.

"Damn! That is an alligator! There is actually an alligator outside the hotel,” an officer says on body cam video after seeing the large reptile.

Police say the alligator is about six feet long, weighing somewhere in the neighborhood of 400 pounds.

New Yorker To Blame

Turns out the alligator belonged to an unnamed person from New York State, the New York Post reports. Apparently, the gator fled its owner at a nearby rest stop.

It's unclear where in New York the owner is from.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

It's illegal in New York State to keep an alligator as a pet. The New Yorker was driving the gator from New York to a zoo in Carolina.

It's also illegal to be in possession of an alligator in the state of Virginia. So after the gator was captured, police ordered the animal andits owner to leave the state.

Below are other animals that are illegal to own as pets in New York State.

