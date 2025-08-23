New York Winter Could Be Brutal, Experts Predict Chaos

According to experts, New York faces a cold, snowy, and wildly unpredictable winter. Grab your coats!

More weather experts are out with their winter predictions

Farmers' Almanac Released Winter Forecast

Major Winter Storm Blankets Northeast With Snow Getty Images loading...

The Farmers' Almanac warns in its 2025-2026 Winter Weather Forecast to "Grab your warmest coat and boots."

Their winter forecast is predicting a winter full of "dramatic swings and widespread wintry weather." Adding, winter is expected to be a "wild ride."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Get ready to chill, snow, repeat," the Farmers' Almanac states.

Cold-Snow Filled Winter Predicted For New York

Canva Canva loading...

For New York State, Farmers' Almanac officials predict a "cold" and "snow-filled" winter.

"Frequent snowstorms should keep snow lovers happy. Areas up and down the Atlantic Coast will see significant rain, mixing with snow from time to time," the Farmers' Almanac adds.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Below is when hometowns in New York typically see's its first snow.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Major Snowstorms Could Slam New York Before Winter Starts

Officials even say New Yorkers might have to deal with some "major snowstorms" well before the official start of Winter.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

CLICK HERE to find out when.

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New York using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history. Gallery Credit: Dave fields

Keep Reading: