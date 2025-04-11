New York Wants You: Thousands of High-Paying Jobs Now Available
"Ready to make a difference" in New York? New York State is looking to fill thousands of high-paying jobs.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul launched a new “You’re Hired” initiative.
New York State Starts "You're Hired" Initiative
The goal is to recruit talented public sector workers into State service.
Hochul's office confirmed this move is in direct response to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Since Trump took office DOGE has laid off "thousands of highly-qualified workers in the federal government."
“The federal government might say, ‘You’re fired,’ but here in New York, we say, ‘You’re hired.’ In fact, we love federal workers,” Governor Hochul said. “Whatever your skills, we value public service. Come join our New York State family.”
To kick off this initiative, Governor Hochul released a video message to invite federal workers to join the New York State workforce.
Thousands Of Jobs Available
All New Yorkers looking for work are told to search for potential jobs at ny.gov/wewantyou.
"New York State jobs offer flexible schedules, competitive salaries, and unmatched benefits. With offices all over the State, you can always work close to home. Plus, by joining New York State, you'll lend your skills to programs that touch the lives of millions," the new jobs website states.
The website confirms New York State agencies are looking to fill "thousands of positions across the state" for anyone who is "ready to make a difference."
The state is looking to fill thousands of positions across various departments, including roles for first responders, engineers, legal professionals, and plow drivers.
"There are limitless opportunities to find a job you will love," the jobs website adds.
Officials say to speed up the hiring process New York has streamlined the application procedure.
