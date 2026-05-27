Unexpected Braking Forces Massive Recall In New York

Federal safety regulators warn that a front camera error can cause popular vehicles to unexpectedly slam on the brakes while driving.

Hyundai Motor is recalling over 421,000 vehicles across the U.S.

Unexpected Braking Forces Recall In New York

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the recall is over a software error that may cause an unexpected application of the brakes.

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An error from the front cameras can cause the forward collision-avoidance system to unexpectedly apply the brakes. This can drastically increase the risk of a crash, officials warn.

Hyundai dealers will update the front camera software for free.

What Cars Are Being Recalled

This recall impacts certain 2025 and 2026 model year vehicles:

Santa Cruz

Tucson

Tucson Hybrid

Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

Hyundai is expected to begin mailing official notification letters to owners in July.

2025 Elantra Hybrid Fire Risk Recall

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Another recent recall involves 54,337 select 2024 through 2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid vehicles. The Hybrid Power Control Unit can overheat under high electrical loads, which increases the risk of an engine fire.

Drivers may even begin to notice warning lights on the dashboard, reduced engine power, or the vehicle refusing to restart after being turned off. Dealerships will install a complimentary software update designed to improve the system's cooling.

In some recall cases, Hyundai will provide a free rental as they make the recall repairs.

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