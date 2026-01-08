New Yorker’s Now Banned From Entering These Places

Planning a trip? New Yorkers are now banned from going to these places.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post announced that travel to the United States just became off-limits for citizens from 20 additional nations

Trump: U.S. Travel Ban Expands To 39 Nations

President Trump issued an executive order, citing national security and public safety concerns tied to screening and vetting failures in certain countries.

The move brings the total number of countries and entities facing U.S. travel bans to 39.

Full Travel Ban

Nationals of these countries face suspended or limited entry into the United States for most immigrant and nonimmigrant visas (subject to narrow exceptions like existing lawful status, diplomatic travel, or other waivers):

Afghanistan – Full ban.

Burkina Faso – Newly added full ban.

Chad – Full ban.

Republic of the Congo – Full ban.

Equatorial Guinea – Full ban.

Eritrea – Full ban.

Haiti – Full ban.

Iran – Full ban.

Laos – Previously partial; now full ban.

Libya – Full ban.

Mali – Newly added full ban.

Niger – Newly added full ban.

Sierra Leone – Previously partial; now full ban.

South Sudan – Newly added full ban.

Syria – Newly added full ban.

Somalia – Full ban.

Sudan – Full ban.

Yemen – Full ban.

Palestinian Authority–issued travel documents – Full ban on entry with these documents

Partial Restrictions

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Burundi

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Cuba

Dominica

Gabon

The Gambia

Malawi

Mauritania

Nigeria

Senegal

Tanzania

Togo

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

American Visas Canceled Abroad in Response to Trump Travel Ban

In the latest twist, several countries have canceled visas for U.S. citizens as a direct reaction to the Trump administration’s expanded travel ban and strict entry restrictions.

Four African countries, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso, and Mali, responded by announcing travel bans and restrictions for Americans.

The West African nation of Niger took a firm stance, completely and permanently prohibiting visas for American citizens and banning U.S. travelers from entering its territory.

Shortly afterward, Chad suspended issuing visas to U.S. citizens. Following that, Burkina Faso and Mali also moved to ban visas for Americans, telling their citizens that U.S. travel rules justified a reciprocal response.

