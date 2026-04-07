New census data reveals a surprising trend across New York. Some hometowns are losing residents fast. Is yours on the list?

Based on recent data, more than half of New York State's counties lost residents.

Looking up the most recent census data, Hudson Valley Post learned that the 20 hometowns across New York State with the biggest percentage population loss.

New York Hometowns Losing The Most Residents In 2026

New York Hometowns Losing The Most Residents In 2026 Some hometowns are losing residents fast. Is yours on the list?

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 38 out of 62 counties in New York State lost population between 2024 and 2025.

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Here are the 10 counties that lost the most people:

These New York Counties Are Losing The Most Residents This is based on brand-new Census data.

All of these statistics are based on reported percentage rates and 2024 base populations. The Census Bureau data tracks population changes from April 1, 2020, through July 1, 2025, factoring in births, deaths, and migration patterns.

Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State

Why are so many people living in New York State? Hudson Valley Post recently learned the top reasons as to why so many New Yorkers are fleeing the state.

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out Why are so many New Yorkers leaving the state? It has been a popular discussion over the last few years, and an issue that was even addressed recently by Governor Hochul as one we the state needs to fix. The pandemic has certainly influenced the ratio of folks leaving New York versus those moving in, but there are a multitude of reasons why New Yorkers move out. Here are the top 6 according to United Van Lines. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Westchester County Gaining More Residents Than the Rest of the State

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The new data also shows that 24 counties across New York gained population, including one county in the Hudson Valley that had the biggest gain in the state.

Westchester County’s population increased by 6,578 people in just one year. Westchester officials tell Hudson Valley Post that the number is the highest population ever recorded for Westchester County.

Now over 1 million people live in the Lower Hudson Valley county.

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To According to the U.S. Census Bureau, thousands of New York residents are packing up and leaving to reside in these 5 states. Gallery Credit: Canva

Where The Hudson Valley Is Gaining, Losing Residents