New York Thruway Bridge Replacement Will Affect Travel Plans For 1 Year

A major Hudson Valley bridge will shut down as part of a $7.8 million overhaul. Drivers should prepare now, as this closure is expected to last through 2026.

The New York State Thruway Authority announced a $7.8 million project to replace a 70-year-old bridge over I-87 in the Hudson Valley is set to begin.

$7.8 Million Project in Newburgh, New York

The massive project will replace the 72-year-old Meadow Hill Road bridge over the New York State Thruway in Newburgh, Orange County.

The bridge will be replaced by a "modern structure," officials say.

According to the Thruway Authority, the new crossing will be wider, add a sidewalk, and have a higher vertical clearance to enhance safety.

The new bridge should last 75 years. It will feature:

Two 11-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction

6-foot-wide shoulder on the south side

5-foot-wide shoulder with a sidewalk that will be 5 feet 5 inches wide on the north side.

"The project will improve the riding surface, install new bridge railings, and raise the bridge’s vertical clearance over the Thruway from 14 feet 3 inches to 16 feet 10 inches at milepost 60.95 to enhance safety and reduce the chance of bridge hits," the Thruway Authority states.

Bridge Closed To All Traffic Until Next Summer

Officials confirmed the bridge will close to all traffic in the late afternoon on Friday, June 13, weather permitting.

The bridge will remain closed until the Summer of 2026.

Plan For Detours In Orange County, New York

Below are the planned detours.

“The replacement of the Meadow Hill Road bridge over the Thruway in Orange County will improve the overall travel experience for the thousands of motorists who use it each day," Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare stated in a press release.

