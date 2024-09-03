New York Teen, New York City Man Arrested For Wearing Face Masks

A new face mask ban has led to two arrests.

Last month, leaders in Nassau County banned mask-wearing to hide your identity in public.

Nassau County, Long Island Bans Masks

Long Island lawmakers said the bill is in response to "anti-Semitic incidents, often perpetrated by those in masks."

The bill makes it a misdemeanor charge if caught wearing a mask, as well as a fine of up to $1,000 in fines and up to one year in jail.

As of this writing, two people have been arrested for wearing masks in Nassau County.

Teen Arrested For Wearing Mask On Long Island

The first arrest happened Sunday, August 25, just before 8 p.m. in Levittown.

Police responded to reports of a "suspicious" man who was dressed in black and "wearing a mask to conceal his identity."

Police say 18-year-old Wesslin Omar Ramirez of Hicksville continued to "display suspicious behavior" while trying to hide a "large bulge in his waistband."

14 Inch Knife Found

Police allege the bulge was coming from a 14-inch knife he was trying to hide in his pants

Rameriz was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, obstructing governmental administration and breaking the Nassau County "Mask Transparency Act."

New York City Many Arrested For Wearing Face Mask In Nassau County

On Saturday, police responded after a woman said a man appeared on her home security video wearing a mask.

Responded officers arrested David Li of Manhattan. He was charged with attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and violating the Mask Transparency Act.

Police allege Li was trying to break into the home.

