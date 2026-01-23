New York Takes Monumental Step To Stop Domestic Violence

New York lawmakers are pushing a new bill that could dramatically reduce domestic violence.

Two New York lawmakers want to create a public registry for repeat domestic violence offenders.

State Sen. Mario Mattera and Assemblymember Anil Beephan just introduced legislation that would create a public database of repeat domestic violence offenders.

Lawmakers say this would create a domestic violence offender registry that's "similar to the sex offender registry."

The goal of the bill would be to "protect the public when dating, hiring, or going about their daily lives."

If passed, all New Yorkers will be required to search for individuals who have been convicted multiple times of domestic violence. Only people convicted of at least two domestic violence offenses would appear in the registry.

Each listing would include the offender’s name, date of birth, conviction date, and a photograph.

The bill is modeled after Tennessee’s “Savannah’s Law,” which went into effect in May 2025 following the deadly shooting of Savannah Guzman by her ex-boyfriend. That case sparked calls for stronger public-access tools to track repeat offenders

Something New York sponsors say is long overdue.

Similar efforts in past years in New York, including on called “Brittany’s Law,” were introduced by New York lawmakers but failed to make it through both chambers.

