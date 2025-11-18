These Rare Pennies In New York Are Worth Millions
Many New York businesses are desperate for your pennies.
But before you give your pennies away, just know that some might actually be worth millions of dollars.
Last Penny Produced
Last week, the U.S. Mint struck its final penny. President Trump retired the coin, citing production cost as a primary reason. It actually costs more to produce a penny than its one-cent value.
The penny dates back to 1793. According to the Treasury Department, the penny will remain legal tender and retain its value indefinitely, as there are approximately 300 billion pennies still in circulation.
Despite so many pennies in circulation, local businesses are starting to run out. Some have asked for customers to pay with exact change, while others are hosting penny exchange days. Price Chopper/Market 32 just allowed you to double a penny's value.
A penny was worth two cents when shoppers exchanged them for a Market 32/Price Chopper gift card.
Penny Worth Millions Could Be In Your New York Home
But, before you exchange those coins, you might want to double-check them. That's because some rare pennies are actually worth over 2 million dollars.
During World War II, copper was in high demand. So pennies were made with steel instead of copper.
Your Penny Could Be Worth $2.3 Million
In 1943, a few pennies were actually made of bronze. These very rare 1943-D Lincoln Bronze Wheat Penny in mint condition are valued at $2.3 million.
The 1944-S Steel Wheat Penny missed that transition from steel-coated zinc back to copper. It's believed only two remain in circulation. If you find one and it's in perfect condition it's worth "upwards of $1.1 million," experts say.
Many More Valuable Pennies
According to Yahoo Finance, these are other very valuable pennies.
- 1793 Strawberry Leaf Cent — $862,500
- 1943-S Lincoln Cent Struck on Bronze — $282,000
- 1909 VDB Matte Proof Lincoln Penny — $258,000
- 1958 Doubled Die Obverse Cent — $224,831
- 1856 Flying Eagle Cent — $172,500
- 1864 Indian Head Penny “L” on Ribbon — $161,000
- 1914-D Lincoln Penny — $159,000
- 1926-S Lincoln Penny — $149,500
