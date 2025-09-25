Lowest-Ranked Colleges And Universities In New York State

U.S. News just ranked New York State’s colleges, and some well-known schools landed at the very bottom. See if your school made the list.

U.S. News and World Report is out with its 2026 college rankings.

U.S. News evaluated over 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities, based of 17 factors to measure academic quality and graduate success.

"This transparent, rigorous methodology offers a foundation for navigating the complex landscape of higher education," U.S. News states. "The rankings offer a data-driven foundation for college research, but the best school for you is one that aligns with your goals and values."

Let's take a look at the colleges in New York State that ranked the highest and the worst.

The 10 Worst Colleges In New York State

In New York, U.S. News ranked over 130 colleges. Below are the 10 that ranked the lowest. Note, a few colleges weren't ranked, so for this we are only listing the colleges that were ranked

#10 School of Visual Arts, New York, NY

#9 Mercy University, Dobbs Ferry, NY

#8 St. Thomas Aquinas College, Sparkill, NY

#7 Keuka College, Keuka Park, NY

#6 SUNY Buffalo State University, Buffalo, NY

#5 York College--CUNY, Jamaica, NY

#4 The College of Westchester, White Plains, NY

#3 Metropolitan College of New York, New York, NY

#2 SUNY Empire State University, Saratoga Springs

#1 Villa Maria College, Buffalo New York

Best Colleges and Universities In New York State

According to U.S. News, Princeton University in New Jersey is the best college in America. That's followed by Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Below are the top schools from New York State.

When it comes to Liberal Arts, Williams College was ranked first, followed by Navy and Amherst College.

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid

These Are The 15 Best Colleges In New York State

