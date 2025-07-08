Lane Closures For Weeks On New York State Thruway

Expect slower rides. Lane closures on the New York State Thruway are hitting the Hudson Valley for weeks.

Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post announced that a bridge that goes above the New York State Thruway is being replaced.

$7.8 Million Bridge Project in Newburgh, New York

The $7.8 Million Project in Newburgh will replace the 72-year-old Meadow Hill Road bridge over the New York State Thruway.

Once complete, the new bridge will last for about 75 years. It will feature a wider, new crossing, add a sidewalk, and have a higher vertical clearance to enhance safety, the Thruway Authority announced.

New York State Thruway Lane Closures Now Underway

On Monday, the Thruway Authority confirmed that one lane on I-87 will be closed in each direction near the Meadow Hill Road bridge in Newburgh, just north of exit 17, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on weeknights.

"These lane closures will facilitate the safe removal of the Meadow Hill Road bridge," the Thruway Authority stated. "Please slow down and use caution when traveling through the work zone."

Lane closures started Monday night and are expected to last for two weeks.

Bridge Closed To All Traffic Until Next Summer In Newburgh

Meanwhile, the bridge over the Thruway is closed to all traffic until at least the summer of 2026.

Below are the planned detours.

Thousands travel over the bridge each day, officials say.

