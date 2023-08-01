New York State Shuts Down Many ‘Illegal’ Stores

New York State officials proudly announced they've shut down many stores across several counties because of "illegal" sales.

On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Governor Kathy Hochul, and the Office of Cannabis Management announced seven unlicensed cannabis dispensaries were shut down.

7 Illegal Weed Shops Shutdown in Upstate New York

The seven shops are located in Cayuga, Oswego, and Wayne counties.

Officials allege the shops were illegally selling weed as well as illegally selling marijuana to underage customers.

“As we work to build and expand the legal cannabis market, it’s critical to crack down on illegal operators who are breaking the law and undermining the success of entrepreneurs and consumers who follow the rules,” Hochul said. “This year I fought to enact new legislation that protects New Yorkers by granting new power to state agencies and our Attorney General to take new enforcement actions against bad actors. New York will continue to fight for an equitable cannabis industry that rights the wrongs of the past while protecting the health and safety of all New Yorkers.”

Stores In Cayuga, Oswego, and Wayne Counties Shut Down

The owner of all the stores, David Tulley, ignored repeated notices and OCM orders to stop selling cannabis without a license at his “I’m Stuck” stores, officials say.

“Legalizing cannabis in New York was a historic milestone to correct the harms of the past, but there are laws that must be followed to ensure cannabis products are safe and kept out of the hands of minors,” Attorney General James said. “David Tulley brazenly violated our laws, cheated taxpayers, and endangered our kids by selling unregulated cannabis to underage customers."

In addition to making illicit retail sales, “I’m Stuck” processed and packaged cannabis products without a license, creating significant health risks to consumers, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Stores In Auburn, Lyons, Macedon, Ontario, Pulaski, and Williamson Closed In New York

“I’m Stuck,” has eight locations across Cayuga, Monroe, Oswego, and Wayne counties.

Tulley owns and operates eight retail cannabis stores in Cayuga, Monroe, Oswego, and Wayne counties and has been selling cannabis without a license since at least early 2022, before OCM began issuing licenses, officials say.

“Selling cannabis without a license remains illegal in the state of New York. We have repeatedly warned operators who are violating the state's cannabis laws that they would be held accountable for shortchanging communities who are counting on revenue from adult-use sales and endangering the public health of cannabis consumers with poorly processed cannabis products,” New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander said.

Tulley’s stores that were shut down are in Auburn, Lyons, Macedon, Ontario, Pulaski, and Williamson, and were shut down with the assistance and support of the New York State Police.

