New York State Says ‘Cheers’ To ‘Fantastic’ Historic Agreement

New York State officials are praising a historic agreement.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an inaugural partnership that enables New York State wines to be sold in Puerto Rico for the very first time.

Historic News Regarding New York State Wine

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Wine Made In Finger Lakes Region To Be Sold In Puerto Rico

Coronavirus.health.ny.gov Coronavirus.health.ny.gov loading...

New York State officials say this is a "historic agreement" as the collaboration marks the first-time wine made in New York State will be uncorked in what's considered a "growing Puerto Rico wine market.

"This collaboration uncorks a new era of wine connoisseurship and cultural exchange," Hochul's office said.

Riesling varieties and Rosé wines made Finger Lakes wineries will be sold in Puerto Rico. State officials hope to to expand the selection of wines and wineries participating in this initiative in the future.

"Stemming from a shared vision of New York State Office of Trade and Tourism and Serrallés Imports, one of Puerto Rico's largest distributors, the State recognized the immense potential for promoting and celebrating New York wines. Partnering with Serrallés and Dr. Konstantin Frank, New York's most awarded winery, the New York State Office of Trade and Tourism was able to work through export requirements to bring Dr. Frank's wines into the market, and leverage Serrallés Imports extensive distribution network and wine and spirits industry expertise to ensure that New York-made wines are available to consumers and connoisseurs across Puerto Rico," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

These 12 Awesome Wine Trails Criss-Cross The Whole of Upstate New York Over the last decade or more, the wine industry in Upstate New York has exploded. Today there are over 100 wineries across our region. Some of them are big, corporate wineries and vineyards. Others are smaller "mom-and-pop" wineries in out-of-the-way rural places. All are excellent.

Upstate New York has a 12 full-fledged wine trails to offer visitors. These "trails" are organized to maximize a wine lover's experience in Upstate New York. The trails on this list cover the Hudson Valley, Catskills and Adirondacks, Central New York, Finger Lakes, and Western New York regions.

Each entry has a link to the trail itself. Enjoy!

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.