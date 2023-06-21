New York State Residents Looking For Missing Titanic Submarine

New York State residents are joining in the race against time as rescuers franticly search for a vessel that went missing exploring the Titanic.

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed Empire State residents are helping in the search for the group that went missing exploring the Titanic.

New York Air National Guard Helping Search For Titanic Tourist Sub

Hochul announced the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing is assisting the United States Coast Guard search and rescue operation for a missing submersible that had been exploring the wreckage of the Titanic.

"The women and men of New York's Air National Guard are always ready to lend a helping hand," Hochul said. "I commend the members of the 106th Rescue Wing for their efforts to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in this search and rescue operation."

5 Go Missing Exploring Titanic Wreck

Five people were on board the OceanGate Expeditions vessel when communications were lost Sunday. The missing vessel is designed to have enough oxygen for its passengers to survive for 96 hours.

As of this writing, it's believed there are less than 30 hours left of oxygen.

The Coast Guard is using search resources both in the air and in the water in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod.

Based on Long Island, the 106th is one of three Air National Guard search and rescue units in the country and the only one based on the East Coast.

"When the Coast Guard called on the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing for assistance in this search mission, our Airmen responded quickly and professionally as they have in the past when called for other missions. Our men and women are always ready to respond when needed," Major General Ray Shields said.

