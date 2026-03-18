How New Yorkers May Be Causing Massive Bed Bug Outbreak

How New Yorkers May Be Causing Massive Bed Bug Outbreak

wildpixel

They are "excellent hitchhikers." Find out how New Yorkers are unknowingly transporting infestations across state lines.

New York State is one of the worst states for bed bugs. But New Yorkers hitting the road have to watch out as well.

Bedbug Nightmare Spreading As Travel Ramps Up

loading...

If you're heading out of New York for spring break, you might want to check your hotel room a little more carefully this year.

According to pest control company Terminix, Georgia now ranks among the worst states in the country for bedbug-related service calls.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Experts say a growing bedbug problem is spreading across several southern states, including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and Georgia, all popular travel destinations.

New Yorkers Might Be To Blame

John-Reynolds
loading...

Experts say travel is one of the biggest reasons bedbugs spread so quickly. So, New Yorkers may be unknowingly causing bedbug outbreaks in other states.

Experts say these pests are "excellent hitchhikers." Bedbugs can easily latch onto luggage, clothing, and personal items.

That means you could unknowingly bring them home after a trip. Or bring them from your home to another location.

Worst Cities for Bed Bug Infestations in New York

According to Pest Gnome, these are the cities in New York with the worst bed bug infestations in 2024.

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Bedbugs are small, flat insects that hide in places you might not think to check, including:

Canva
loading...
  • Mattress seams
  • Behind headboards
  • Inside furniture joints
  • Along baseboards

Where You’re Most At Risk

Bedbugs often are found in places frequented by younger, more budget-friendly tourists.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Hostels and busy hotels, especially during the spring break season, can make it harder to keep rooms fully clean.

2026 Travel Alert: Orkin's 50 Most Bed Bug Infested US Cities

Several places in New York are among the 50 most bed bug infested cities.

2026 Travel Alert: Orkin's 50 Most Bed Bug Infested US Cities

Every year, Orkin analyzes the previous year's calls, both domestic and commercial, to determine which cities had the highest call volume for bed bugs and infestations. Before you get too comfortable in that Airbnb or hotel room, be sure to check for tiny bugs, especially in these 50 cities:

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Worst Places In America For Bed Bugs

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs

Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs

New York ranked 36th across the nation for bedbug concerns, so the experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into the New York cities most likely to face bedbug concerns in 2024 based on Google searches.

Which cities in New York State are the most concerned? Here's a look at the Top 15 who are searching for Bed Bugs the most:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: new york news
Categories: Utica-Rome News

More From 96.9 WOUR