How New Yorkers May Be Causing Massive Bed Bug Outbreak

They are "excellent hitchhikers." Find out how New Yorkers are unknowingly transporting infestations across state lines.

New York State is one of the worst states for bed bugs. But New Yorkers hitting the road have to watch out as well.

Bedbug Nightmare Spreading As Travel Ramps Up

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If you're heading out of New York for spring break, you might want to check your hotel room a little more carefully this year.

According to pest control company Terminix, Georgia now ranks among the worst states in the country for bedbug-related service calls.

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Experts say a growing bedbug problem is spreading across several southern states, including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and Georgia, all popular travel destinations.

New Yorkers Might Be To Blame

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Experts say travel is one of the biggest reasons bedbugs spread so quickly. So, New Yorkers may be unknowingly causing bedbug outbreaks in other states.

Experts say these pests are "excellent hitchhikers." Bedbugs can easily latch onto luggage, clothing, and personal items.

That means you could unknowingly bring them home after a trip. Or bring them from your home to another location.

Bedbugs are small, flat insects that hide in places you might not think to check, including:

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Mattress seams

Behind headboards

Inside furniture joints

Along baseboards

Where You’re Most At Risk

Bedbugs often are found in places frequented by younger, more budget-friendly tourists.

Hostels and busy hotels, especially during the spring break season, can make it harder to keep rooms fully clean.

2026 Travel Alert: Orkin's 50 Most Bed Bug Infested US Cities

Several places in New York are among the 50 most bed bug infested cities.

2026 Travel Alert: Orkin's 50 Most Bed Bug Infested US Cities Every year, Orkin analyzes the previous year's calls, both domestic and commercial, to determine which cities had the highest call volume for bed bugs and infestations. Before you get too comfortable in that Airbnb or hotel room, be sure to check for tiny bugs, especially in these 50 cities: Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Worst Places In America For Bed Bugs

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs