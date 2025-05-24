New York State Police Promises To “Find” All Who Break The Law

Two drivers thought they could outmaneuver New York State Police—one even rammed a trooper's door. Months later, both were arrested. Here's how it all unraveled

New York State Police say they finally caught two people who fled arrest.

New York State Police: Fleeing Will NOT Prevent Arrest, We Will Find You

Police say these cases are unrelated, with one "common" theme.

"Fleeing from New York State Troopers does not work and will not work, you will get caught," New York State Police states.

Traffic Stop In 2024

On September 1st, 2024, police tried to pull over a BMW that was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 22.

The BMV allegedly fled the scene, leading to a high-speed chase that came to a halt due to traffic.

The driver, 21-year-old Oumar Janneh, is accused of ramming his car into the driver's side door of the Trooper's car to escape. The officer suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Janney was finally caught and arrested this past Saturday, after what's described as "eight months of diligent work."

Separate Case In April 2025

Last month, around 1 a.m., New York State Police tried to stop a gray Nissan for having an alleged fraudulent registration that returned “not on file”.

The Nissan fled in the area of exit 20N in the Town of Hempstead. After a short chase, the officer called off the chase. The car was found a short time later, abandoned.

"Once again, due to the seriousness of the incident New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Troopers launched a thorough investigation. Their commitment to justice and persistence paid off," New York State Police tell Hudson Valley Post.

The suspect, 24-year-old Wilfredo Cabrera of Brooklyn, was arrested this week.

Both suspects are facing multiple charges.

