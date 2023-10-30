New York State Police On Alert After ‘Disgusting & Hateful’ Acts

New York State police are investigating "disgusting & hateful" acts from Upstate New York.

On Sunday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul took to social media following a series of "disgusting" incidents at schools across New York State.

Disgusting & Hateful Acts In New York State

Darren McGee- Office of Governor Darren McGee- Office of Governor loading...

It remains unclear if the threats are "credible" but Hochul confirmed New York State Police is "engaged."

"I spoke to leaders representing SUNY, CUNY and private colleges and universities across New York State. I told them New York State Police and the whole of state government will continue to support their efforts to keep their students and campus communities safe," Hochul added.

Campus officials are looking for the person who spray painted anti-Israeli graffiti at several spots at Cornell University in Upstate New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New York State Police "Engaged"

NYSP NYSP loading...

Some messages include "Zionism equals Racism" and "Israel is Fascist."

"I reiterated our strong belief in free speech and the right to peaceful assembly, but made clear that we will have zero tolerance for acts of violence or those who intimidate and harass others through words or actions," Hochul told school officials.

An investigation is also underway at Cornell University in Ithaca after threats were made towards Jewish students.

Google Google loading...

Threats were posted on a website that is not associated with the college, officials say.

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.