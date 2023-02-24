New York State Police Commander Probed After Home Shooting

A New York State Police Commander is under investigation following a domestic incident.

The person in charge of officers patrolling the Hudson Valley is under investigation following a reported domestic incident inside her upper Hudson Valley home.

New York State Police Commander Under Investigation In The Hudson Valley

Major Kathryne Rohde is the Commander for New York State Police Troop K. Troop K patrols Columbia, Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester Counties.

Rohde joined New York State Police in 1999. She was named Troop Commander of Troop K in May 2021.

The police commander is now under investigation for a reported domestic incident inside her home in Greene County, New York.

Reported Domestic Incident In Greene County, New York

Rohde allegedly fired from her service weapon inside her Greene County home last week during an argument with her 17-year-old daughter.

Rohde was not in the same room as her daughter when she fired the gun, officials say. The bullet struck a wall.

"What happened with the discharge is she was taking her duty firearm out of one holster and putting it into a different holster that she was going to wear the next day; in the course of that one round was fired into the wall," New York State Police PBA Attorney Daniel Strollo told the Times Union. "Nobody was injured. She was fully cooperative with the New York State Police investigation. She sat down and talked to them. The daughter talked to them as well."

This went down after Rohde returned home from a retirement party for another member of the New York State Police.

Rohde remains on duty and as of this writing hasn't been charged.

