New York State Plan Targets Toxic Threat In Hudson River

New York officials are stepping in after last summer’s scare. What’s brewing in the Hudson River could impact your health this year.

New York State officials are looking to prevent a return of the largest toxic bloom in the Hudson River.

New York State Has A Plan To Stop Algae Blooms From Coming Back To The Hudson River

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If you were near the Hudson River last summer, you may remember the algae bloom warnings in places like Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Catskill, and Hudson.

New York State wants to make sure this issue doesn't keep happening. The DEC released what it's calling a HAB Roadmap, a five-year plan to address Harmful Algal Blooms across New York State.

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The plan covers monitoring, research, water quality standards, public outreach, and mitigation efforts.

The DEC is creating a plan to not only address the blooms but also to protect public health and water resources.

Public Health Issue

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Harmful algal blooms aren't just an eyesore. They're a public health issue. They affect drinking water, recreational use of waterways, local economies, and can be dangerous for both people and pets.

Experts say the blooms are unlikely to return to the Hudson unless there are drought conditions combined with high nutrient levels in the water.

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State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald pointed directly at climate change as a factor, noting that as temperatures rise, the risk of blooms grows with them.

7 Cities West of The Hudson River That Poughkeepsie Residents Forget Exist

7 Cities West of The Hudson River That Poughkeepsie Residents Forget Exist The Hudson Valley region is vast. Many residents in Dutchess County live in their own bubble. Here are some big cities in towns west of the Hudson River that are often overlooked or forgotten about entirely by people who live east of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler / Google Maps

Autistic Woman Rescued From Hudson River in Hudson Valley

Autistic Woman Rescued From Hudson River in Hudson Valley A Hudson Valley hero saved an extremely exhausted autistic woman from the Hudson River.



Million Dollar Homes with Million Dollar Hudson River Views

Million Dollar Homes with Million Dollar Hudson River Views Up and Down the Hudson River there are a few spots where having a home on the river offers amazing views. These homes offer not only views but they have a bit of character that adds to their Millin Dollar value. Which one would you pick for you Hudson River Home? Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

These Hudson River Towns Offer Amazing Backdrops For Selfies!!

These Hudson River Towns Offer Amazing Backdrops For Selfies!! New York's famous Hudson river, known as "America's Rhine," is one of the pretty places in the United States. There are dozens of small hamlets, towns, and villages on the route from approximately Albany down through to New York City. The Hudson River Valley is a tourist's delight! Here is a short selection of towns in the valley that offer beautiful and special places along the waterfront. There is no better road trip in the Empire State than a three day trip along the Hudson, stopping and enjoying every view, museum, restaurant, and historic site along the way. And if you have been a frequent user of New York's Amtrak, you already know this. The rail route hugs the water all the way down. Be sure and get a window seat! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio