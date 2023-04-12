A Hudson Valley educator is among a group named the best in New York State.

The School Administrators Association of New York State just announced the winner of the 2023 "School Administrators Association of New York State Annual Awards Program."

Educators From Clarkstown Central School District, Central Valley Central School District, New York City Public Schools, Hewlett-Woodmere Public School, Cuba-Rushford Central School District Honored In New York State

New York State Names Educators Of The Year

2023 New York State Elementary Principal of the Year Works In Rockland County, Went To College In Ulster County

Matthew Younghans was the only principal from the Hudson Valley to be honored.

"He embraces innovation in every aspect of education. He leads us with support by always reassuring us that he will help us navigate any situation together," Clarkstown Central School District Teacher Jessica Kempkes said.

Younghan, along with the Little Tor Elementary School PTA helped develop many STEAM programs including a STEAM lab called the “Innovation Lab.”

"The lab provides a space for students to explore, develop, cultivate, and grow their 21st-century learning skills. The lab is well known around the school as a fun, creative space where the students feel comfortable making choices and taking risks through learning by doing," the School Administrators Association of New York State states about Younghan.

Younghans went SUNY New Paltz. In 2016, he was named the School Administrators Association of New York State Assistant Principal of the Year.

