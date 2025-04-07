New York State Issues Serious Warning To All Who Plan To Travel

The New York State Department of Health is warning residents about traveling.

Officials say a very contagious virus "is as close as a car ride away."

New York Issues Travel Advisory for All New Yorkers Due to Measles Outbreaks in U.S. and Abroad

With families getting ready to gather for holidays and/ take a trip for spring recess, the New York State Department of Health is warning all about the dangers of measles.

Get Vaccinated

New York health officials say to make sure you're vaccinated before domestic or international travel.

"Measles is more common in different places and exposure during travel is something we need to consider. It's important that New Yorkers ensure they are up-to-date regarding being immunized against measles in some cases measles is as close as a car ride away," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald stated.

As of March 26, there have been 483 cases of measles across the United States, including in New York.

That number, 483, already surpasses the total number of measles cases in 2024.

"Measles can be a serious disease. It is not just a rash; it can cause pneumonia, hospitalization and even death," McDonald adds.

Officials say these countries are reporting an increase in measles cases:

Canada,

Yemen,

Pakistan,

India,

Thailand,

Ethiopia,

Romania,

Afghanistan,

Indonesia,

Kyrgyzstan,

Vietnam

Tips For People Traveling Aboard From New York

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State