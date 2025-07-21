New York State Is Giving Millions Up To $5,000
New York lawmakers say new rules put a lot of money back into your pockets.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is thrilled her budget deal "delivers all of the Governor’s affordability commitments.
New York State Budget Gives Nearly $5,000 Back To New York Families
According to Hochul's office, the affordability commitments passed in the 2026 New York State budget put nearly $5,000 back in the pockets of New York families.
"These huge wins include tripling the size of New York’s Child Tax Credit, cutting taxes for middle-class New Yorkers, sending inflation refund checks directly to millions of households and ensuring free school meals for over 2.7 million students statewide," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.
How New York State Is Saving Families $5,000
“The cost of living is still too damn high, so I promised to put more money in your pockets – and we got it done,” Hochul stated. “Putting nearly $5,000 back in the pockets of families means helping New Yorkers afford the rising costs of groceries, raising kids, and just enjoying life. When I said your family is my fight, I mean it – and I’ll never stop fighting for you.”
New York lawmakers believe up to $5,000 is going back into New Yorkers thanks to:
- Sending Inflation Refund Checks to New Yorkers
- Expanding New York’s Child Tax Credit
- Free School Meals for New York Students
- Cutting Taxes for the Middle Class
"These wins will deliver nearly $5,000 of relief for a family of five in New York," Hochul's office states.
New York Budget Finalized—How It Will Change Your Life
Below are more highlights for the $254 billion budget state lawmakers agreed to this week.
Highlights Of $254 Billion New York State Budget
