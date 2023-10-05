New York State Home To Nearly 50 Of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’

Many restaurants in the Hudson Valley and across New York State are considered some of "America's Best Restaurants"

America's Best Restaurants is a national firm that is "focused on highlighting independent restaurants," according to the firm's Facebook.

The firm, based out of Kentucky, travels the country to tell the stories and highlight the unique food of locally-owned independent restaurants.

"America’s Best Restaurants is the premier marketing agency for restaurant owners and operators to have their story broadcast coast-to-coast," the company states on its website.

As of this writing, America's Best Restaurants has published 842 episodes, which can be seen on Facebook. The firm has also traveled to 28 states.

Below are all the restaurants across New York State featured by America's Best Restaurants

Best Restaurants In New York State

Danny's Buffalo Cuisine -- Orchard Park

Anchor Bar -- Buffalo NY

Finnerty's Tap Room -- Ellicottville

Windjammers Bar and Grill -- Rochester

The Old Union Hotel -- Binghamton

Chrusciki Bakery -- Buffalo

4 Below Haggy's Bar and Grill -- Jamestown

J.P. Fitzgerald's -- Hamburg

Chef's Restaurant -- Buffalo

Ilio DiPaolo's -- Blasdell

The West Side Sports Bar & Grill -- Saratoga Springs

Eddie F's -- Saratoga Springs

Burgers & Beer of Corning -- Corning

Local Palate -- Phelps

The Olde Log Inn -- Lake George

New Way Lunch -- Glens Falls

Bear Creek Restaurant -- Brewerton

Illusive Restaurant & Bar -- Rensselaer

Footprints Cafe -- Brooklyn

My Father's House Southern Cuisine -- Nyack

Laura's BBQ Waterfront Restaurant & Bar -- Glen Cove

Bottoms Up -- Slate Hill

The Helm -- Greenwood Lake

Finally Ours Diner -- Syracuse

Lake Life Cafe -- Bemus Point

Water Street Cafe -- Geneva

Big Jay's Pizzeria -- Rome

Packin Heat Bar & Grill -- Walton

Martha's Cocina Mexicana -- Brooklyn

Babylon Burger Bar -- Babylon

Wagon Train BBQ -- Schenectady

Stacy's Scratch Kitchen -- Broadalbin

Elmwood Inn -- Rochester

Ray Brothers BBQ -- Bouckville

Heidelberg Inn -- Queensbury

Lily's Cafe -- Glenville

A Slice of Italy -- Kingston

Wunderbar Bistro -- Hudson

Warfield's -- Clifton Springs

Music For Your Mouth -- Mayville

Fatman's Pizza -- Tonawanda

Coffee and Stone Cafe -- North Tonawanda

Madison Bistro-- Wampsville

The firm is always looking to feature more eateries and suggests nominating your favorite independent restaurant,

