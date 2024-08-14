New York State Giving $2 Billion In Bonuses To Many Workers

New York State officials confirmed over $2 billion in bonuses is being paid out to a large number of workers.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that bonuses are coming for 800,000 workers.

Over $2 Billion To More Than 800,000 New York Health Care Workers

Aidin Bharti/Office of Governor Aidin Bharti/Office of Governor loading...

Hochul announced that $2 billion in bonuses have been paid to over 800,000 healthcare workers statewide through the Health Care Worker Bonus Program.

"They deliver for New Yorkers every day and we’re putting money back in their pockets while helping to grow the health care workforce," Hochul stated. "Our powerful investments are putting money back in workers’ pockets and helping to grow our health care workforce to provide the highest quality care for New Yorkers.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Hochul launched the Health Care Worker Bonus Program in 2022.

Don Pollard Don Pollard loading...

“Healthcare workers are the backbone of our healthcare infrastructure, and they are the frontline workers who go above and beyond to provide hands-on care and medical services. Through Gov. Hochul’s Health Care Worker Bonus Program we acknowledge our health care workers’ unwavering dedication to the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

Bonuses Of Up To $3,000 Per Person, Who Is Eligible

Bonuses of up to $3,000 were paid out to eligible healthcare workers across New York State. To be eligible, workers must provide hands-on and patient-facing healthcare services and have a base salary of $125,000 per year, or less.

"Bonuses payments were determined by specific 'vesting periods,' or the number of hours worked during a consecutive six-month period between October 1, 2021, through March 31, 2024.

Don Pollard Don Pollard loading...

Qualified employees received up to a maximum of $3,000 in total bonus payments over two vesting periods," Hochul's office stated.

Full-time and part-time workers are eligible.

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

Keep Reading: