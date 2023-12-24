New York State Gives ‘Very, Very Sad’ Flu Report As Virus Spreads
Health officials are concerned the flu continues to spread rapidly across New York State and is officially defined in a "new category."
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the flu is "prevalent" or widespread in New York State.
Flu Is "Prevalent" In New York State
Hochul confirmed the flu is officially defined as "prevalent" for the first time this flu season.
"Flu season is here again. And it has gone up – the number of flu cases in the State of New York is now defined as prevalent in the state, that's a new category," Hochul stated. "I want to make sure that everyone is reminded to get their flu shots. I had mine a couple (of) days ago. And it's really important that we keep ourselves and our families safe."
Pediatric Deaths Related To Flu In New York
Hochul also announced two New York children recently died from the flu
"Very, very sad to report that there have been two pediatric deaths related to flu," Hochul added.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Flu "Geographically Widespread" In New York State
For the 3rd straight week, the New York State Department of Health is classifying influenza as geographically widespread
"Influenza activity was categorized as geographically widespread," the New York State Department of Health stated. "This is the third consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season."
Turkey Gravy May Cause Fatal Reaction, Should New Yorkers Worry
Flu Cases, Hospitalizations Skyrocket Across Empire State
Cases of the flu have surged by 44 percent in the past week, according to the New York State Department of Health. Hospitalizations increased by 44 percent in the same time frame.
In the past week, there were 12 reported outbreaks in hospitals and 17 outbreaks from New York nursing homes. This flu season there have been 88 reported outbreaks across hospitals and nursing homes in the Empire State, according to health officials.
Read More: More Snow Than Recent Years Forecast For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
Counties In New York Where The Flu Is Spreading The Most
Below are the counties where the flu is spreading the most, according to the New York State Department of Health
Erie County
Monroe County
Cayuga County
Jefferson County
Lewis County
Oneida County
Hamilton County
Montgomery County
Otsego County
Delaware County
Sullivan County
Orange County
Putnam County
Rockland County
Westchester County
Warren County
Washington County
Dutchess County
Nassau County
Suffolk County
Bronx County
Richmond (Staten Island) County
Kings (Brooklyn) County
Queens County
New York City County
Livingston County
Ontario County
Yates County
Steuben County
Seneca County
Thompkins County
Cortland County
Onondaga County
Cattaraugus County
Genesee County
Wyoming County
Allegany County
St. Lawrence County
Fulton County
Clinton County
Essex County
Ulster County
10 Nasty Illnesses You'll See This Winter Across New York
Gallery Credit: Canva
KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system