New York FBI Warning: Your Wi-Fi Is Helping Criminals

The FBI is warning New Yorkers that their home internet could be helping criminals, and you might not even know it.

Think your home Wi-Fi is just yours? The FBI says that might not be true anymore.

FBI Warning For New York: Your Home Internet Could Be Used For Crime

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The FBI says everyday devices across New York could secretly be helping criminals carry out cyberattacks.

This includes smart TVs, streaming sticks, phones, tablets, and even digital picture frames.

It's due to something called a “residential proxy.” That's when hackers route their internet activity through your home network so it looks like you are the one doing it.

Your internet connection becomes their disguise for crimes. Officials say hackers are using residential proxies to route illegal activity through your devices, so it looks like it is coming from your house.

Most have no idea it's happening.

How Can This Happen?

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According to the FBI, this can happen when you download certain apps, especially free ones, or use free VPN services with hidden terms. Hackers can also sneak in through malware from pirated movies, games, or sketchy websites.

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Some devices can even come infected right out of the box.

Once hackers have access, they can use your WIFI to send spam, steal data, create fake accounts, or even try to break into bank accounts.

And if something illegal is traced back to your IP address, it could point straight to your home.

How To Avoid

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The FBI says there are a few simple ways to protect yourself. Avoid downloading pirated content or unknown apps. Be careful with free VPNs.

Only use official app stores. Make sure all your devices are updated with the latest software.

They also warn people to stay away from streaming devices that promise free access to movies or sports. Those are often loaded with hidden malware.

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