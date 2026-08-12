Items Banned From The 2026 New York State Fair

Fair season is well underway across New York State, with the New York State Fair set to begin in about two weeks.

The New York State Fair in Syracuse, New York runs from August 26 through September 7, 2026.

These Items Are Banned At The 2026 New York State Fair

Photo by Cindy Moran on Unsplash a ferris wheel is lit up against a cloudy sky

Before you go, you might want to double-check what’s in your bag before you go. Here’s everything you can’t bring to the New York State Fair this year.

These Items Are Banned At The 2026 New York State Fair Think you can sneak it in? Think again. From pets to coolers, here’s everything you can’t bring to the New York State Fair this year.

NEW FOR 2026: Masks/Face Coverings Now Banned At New York State Fair

The biggest change for the 2026 fair is that visitors are not allowed to wear face coverings or face masks. New Yorkers can enter with a face cover or face mask if they have a legitimate medical reason.

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Other Notable 2026 Changes

Photo by Pam Mene on Unsplash white spaghetti strap tank top

This year's changes also update signs/free-speech activity.

Signs and placards remain prohibited inside the fenced fairgrounds. Still, the new rules establish designated free-speech areas near certain entrances where demonstrations, protests, proselytizing, and sign-carrying can take place with a Public Assembly Permit.

"Free speech activities occurring within the free speech areas must not impede the free flow or movement of other Fairgoers and/or obstruct, interrupt, obscure, or otherwise interfere with events, programs, exhibits and attractions held at the Fairgrounds. If such activities are found to impede the free flow or movement of other visitors and/or obstruct, interrupt, obscure, or otherwise interfere with such events, programs, exhibits and attractions, and, following notice, the conduct is not promptly addressed and the problems eliminated, then the authorized use of the free speech area will be revoked and the participants will be ordered to disperse," fair officials state.

2026 New York State Fair Concert Schedule

2026 New York State Fair Concert Schedule Don't miss your favorite artist! Gallery Credit: Karolyi

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