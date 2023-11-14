New York State is spending millions to protect residents and increasing the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul New York State will increase staffing to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force Increased In New York State

Justice Dept Finds FBI Abuse Of Patriot Act Provision Getty Images loading...

“I immediately deployed the New York State Police on October 7 to protect at-risk communities and we have continued our laser focus on public safety since then,” Governor Hochul said. “Surging resources to the Joint Terrorism Task Force is a critical step to ensure New Yorkers are protected from domestic and international threats.”

Hochul notes the increase in staff is in direct response to a rise in hate crimes and incidents of harassment across New York State.

New York State has experienced an alarming number of anti-Semitism and Islamophobic incidents across the state since October 7.

Protests Continue Over Proposed Judicial Overhaul In Israel Getty Images loading...

Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 attack, killing hundreds and taking hundreds hostage.

“Coordination across levels of government and agencies is essential to protect New Yorkers," New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said. "This investment will strengthen the partnership between New York State and the FBI and increase everyone’s capacity to curtail and stop hate-fueled violence.”

Hate Crimes Soaring In New York State

Vigil Held For Two Shooting Victims Of A Hate Crime In Winthrop, MA Getty Images loading...

Since the Hamas attack, there's been a 214 percent spike in anti-Jewish incidents, according to Hochul's office.

The total number of hate incidents investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force in the same time frame increased by 124 percent.

There have also been a number of high-profile attacks on Muslim, Palestinian and Asian New Yorkers, officials say.

New York State Police To Deploy More Investigators In New York City, Albany, Buffalo and Rochester

NYSP NYSP loading...

Hochul also agreed to pay New York State Police $2.5 million more to deploy 10 additional investigators in New York City, Albany, Buffalo and Rochester.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

house.gov house.gov loading...

“We are committed to driving out hatred and discrimination from our state and ensuring that all New Yorkers are protected and supported,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said. “We are proud to be one of the most diverse places in the world and we will ensure violence and extremism have no place here.”

Top 10 New York Politicians Who Have Been Arrested Unfortunately, the list is long and distinguished. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.