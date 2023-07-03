New York State Confirms Major Rule Change For Police Officers
Changes are coming from police in New York State. What are your thoughts?
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York State Police announced changes to the application process to become a trooper.
New York State Police announces change in application requirements to become a New York State Trooper
Officials confirmed Hochul approved a request from New York State Police to raise the maximum age to apply to become a New York State Trooper from 29 to 34.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Minimum Requirements To Apply For New York State Police
- US Citizen
- 20-34 years of age (The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty - up to a maximum of 7 years)
- High school diploma or equivalent
New York State Police Salary
The starting salary is $59,612 which increases to $84,331 after your first year. The job comes with full benefits and a retirement package.
Read More: Warning: New York State Residents Are Accidentally Letting Rabid Bats 'Enter Home'
If you'd like to apply to become a New York State Trooper and sign up to take a test or learn more visit joinstatepolice.ny.gov. For a study guide CLICK HERE.
17 New Laws in New York You Should Know
These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York
Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley