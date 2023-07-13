New York State Confirms ‘Historic Investment’ To Help Communities

New York State announced a historic investment to battle "hate."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is hoping to further protect organizations and buildings from hate crimes.

New York Spending $51 Million To Attack Hate Crimes

Ten People Killed In Mass Shooting At Buffalo Food Market Getty Images loading...

Hochul announced more than $51 million in grants to strengthen safety and security measures at nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs, or mission.

"Hate has absolutely no place in our state, and we will continue to do whatever it takes to make sure every New Yorker is safe from baseless violence that stems from prejudice," Hochul said. "This is a historic investment in the communities that need our help the most, and with these funds, New York's most at-risk organizations will be able to invest in the security measures they need to stay safe.

Hochul also signed a bill that aims to strengthen investigation and reporting requirements for hate crime incidents occurring on college campuses.

"In the face of disgusting vitriol and violence, I want to be clear: we are not afraid. If you attack one of us, you attack us all — and no one wins a fight against New Yorkers," Hochul said.

22 Dead And 26 Injured In Mass Shooting At Shopping Center In El Paso Getty Images loading...

Hate Crimes Increased Dramatically In New York State

Governor Hochul announced the grants and signed the legislation at a ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City.

There were 947 reported hate crimes across New York State in 2022, which is the most reported in the past five years and 20 percent more than in 2021, according to Hochul's office.

Vigil Held For Two Shooting Victims Of A Hate Crime In Winthrop, MA Getty Images loading...

The $51 million in grants is the largest amount of funding amount ever available through the State's Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Grants, and for the first time, could be used to enhance an organization's cybersecurity, officials say.

