New York Bracing For Most Deadly Weather Of The Year

Brutal weather is about to blanket New York State. Here’s when and where it will hit the hardest.

New Yorkers are once again being urged to prepare for high heat.

New Yorkers Told To Prepare For Dangerous Heat

The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services says feels-like temperatures will be between 90 and 95 degrees through at least Wednesday and in some spots it may feel even hotter.

Multiple days of high heat with feels-like temps in the mid to upper 90s are expected in the Mid-Hudson, New York City, Long Island Western New York, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Finger Lakes and North Country regions.

"Extreme heat is dangerous and is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States. The most common heat-related illnesses are heat stroke (sun stroke), heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rash," Gov Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post.

Heat from the weekend will increase Monday and Tuesday with humidity levels rising on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Hochul's office, Wednesday's feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s throughout most of the state and near 100 in the Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions.

“As extreme temperatures once again sweep across our state, I’m closely monitoring our forecasts and working alongside partners in government to ensure New Yorkers are protected,” Governor Hochul said. “Extreme heat is the most dangerous weather event we face, and I ask all New Yorkers to please take proper precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

Air Quality Alert Issued For Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island

An Air Quality Alert was also issued for all of the Hudson Valley as well as New York City and Long Island for Monday.

The alert runs from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday.

