New York Spending Millions To “Restore” Each New York Region

New York State officials are helping local communities "build for the future."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the state awarded over 64.1 million to 43 projects through the State's Restore New York Communities Initiative.

"Revitalizing and rehabilitating vacant and blighted areas of our communities brings new energy and investments that support local and regional growth,” Hochul stated in a press release to Hudson Valley Post. “Restore New York helps our municipalities plan for the future by catalyzing economic growth and supporting housing, businesses and cultural spaces. We are further unlocking the potential of these sites and communities across New York."

The "Restore" project supports local communities with their revitalization efforts by providing money to "help remove and reduce blight, reinvigorate communities and generate new residential and economic opportunities" across New York State.

Projects In Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Long Island, Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, North County, Southern Tier, Western New York

The money is spread across 43 projects in the Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Long Island, Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, North County, Southern Tier, and Western New York.

Below are highlights for each region.

New York Spending $64 Million To "Restore" Each New York Region

"New York State is building for the future by supporting projects that advance statewide priorities like increasing housing and revitalizing communities. Through the Restore New York Communities Initiative, we are working together with municipalities to remove blight and generate new investments to promote sustainable economic growth," Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said.

