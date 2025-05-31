New York Shoppers Warned About New Scams As Many Stores Close
A number of big-name brands are closing locations across the state. However, closures are also sparking a new massive scam.
Many Big-Name Brands Closing Locations In New York
Big Lots, Forever 21, Denny's, Dollar Tree, Esprit, Joann Fabric, Party City, Macy's, Walgreens, TD Bank, Red Robin and Game Stop have all announced recent closures or bankruptcy procedures.
JOANN Closing All Locations In New York State
Earlier this year, Jo-Anne Fabrics, which recently changed it's name to JOANN, confirmed plans to close every location, including around 30 in New York. Jo-Anne Fabrics opened up its first location over 80 years ago.
Below are hometowns in New York that will soon say goodbye forever to JOANN.
Clifton Park
Albany
Niagara Falls
Amherst
Blasdell
Williamsville
Horseheads
Kingston
Westbury
West Babylon
Scarsdale
Lakewood
Cortland
Amsterdam
Malone
Olean
Watertown
Hudson
Middletown
Poughkeepsie
Henrietta
Greece
Canandaigua
Fayetteville
Clay
New Hartford
Vestal
Penfield
Bohemia
Queensbury
Closing dates haven't been confirmed but most stores are expected to stay open until May. However, customer gift cards were only valid through February 28.
JOANN Scams
Going out of business sales are ongoing to JOANN locations across the Empire State. But, scammers are now trying to take advantage of discount shoppers.
Good Housekeeping reports a number of "fake websites pretending to be JOANN" have appeared since closing sales were announced.
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
Instead of the real website, joann.com, fake websites that look real (for example Joann-us.com) offer great sales.
However the site is scam. Not only will you not get your product, you'll also be scammed out of money.
Company Aware Of Scam
JOANN is aware of the scame and is now warning customers.
"Please shop in store only. Joann.com is available to browse our catalog and find your closest store, but there is no online shopping available during our liquidation," JOANN wrote on social media. "Beware of fraudulent websites!"
