New York Schools Are Using Reading Methods Experts Warn About

A new study showed a shocking number of New York schools are still using "discredited" reading programs.

A new investigation finds more than 130 New York school districts are still using reading programs that scientists say don't work.

130 School Districts Using Outdated Reading Programs

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New York Focus reports that its May 2026 study revealed that more than 130 school districts in New York are still using "discredited" reading curricula, despite state efforts to shift toward the science of reading.

This represents 21 percent of districts statewide still relying on balanced literacy and methods that have kids guessing words from context instead of learning to decode them phonetically.

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The New York Focus analysis, based on mandatory school surveys submitted to the state, found that over 20 percent of school districts are continuing to use learning programs like "balanced literacy" and a technique called "three-cueing," which encourages children to guess words from context clues rather than actually decoding them phonetically.

Researchers and reading experts have been sounding the alarm on the older methods for years.

Nearly 50 Percent Of Third Graders Read Below Average

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According to the study, right now, about 46 percent of third-graders across New York State are reading below basic proficiency. Studies show that kids who can't read at grade level by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school

Governor Hochul unveiled a new reading plan two years ago designed to help move New York toward what's called the science of reading, an evidence-based approach rooted in phonics and structured literacy.

However, unlike some other states that mandated new reading lessons, New York State left it up to each school district to choose its own reading programs.

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