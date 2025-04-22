New York Plans To Give Free College To Millions Of New Yorkers

A new plan in New York State is going to send millions to college for free.

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled her plan to offer free community college tuition for four million New Yorkers.

Gov. Hochul highlighted her proposal at Onondaga Community College. Her plan would allow adult learners, ages 25 to 55, in New York State to attend community college for free.

"The plan, part of Governor Hochul’s 2025 State of the State, furthers her commitment to creating more workforce development opportunities to ensure every New Yorker has the opportunity to pursue a degree or credential for jobs in high-demand fields," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Free Community College For Over 4 Million New Yorkers

According to Hochul's office, over four million working-age adults in New York State do not have a college degree or credential.

“When my dad got a college education, our whole family got a shot at a better life – and I want New Yorkers to have that opportunity,” Hochul stated. “Under my plan, every New Yorker will have the chance to pursue a free associate degree at SUNY and CUNY community colleges to help fill the in-demand jobs of tomorrow.”

Must Pursue Degree In "High-In Demand Field"

Of course, there's a small catch. In under to qualify for free community college, working-age adults living in New York would have to pursue a degree "for jobs in high-demand fields."

High-high-demand fields include nursing, teaching, technology, and engineering, officials say.

Plan Includes Free Tuition, Fees, Books, and Supplies for Students at Any New York State Public Community College

If passed, the plan would cover tuition, fees, and books at any SUNY or CUNY community college.

