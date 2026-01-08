New York Parents Warned: These Products Could Poison Your Child
A global recall was issued after some products may contain toxins that can cause food poisoning.
Nestlé is issuing a global recall of some baby formula products.
Nestle Recalls Baby Products
The company announced the recall in a statement and said specific batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula may contain toxins that can cause food poisoning.
"Following the detection of a quality issue with an ingredient provided by a leading supplier, Nestlé has undertaken testing of all arachidonic acid (ARA) oil and corresponding oil mixes used in the production of its potentially affected infant nutrition products," Nestlé stated.
According to Nestlé, there have been no confirmed reports of illness caused by consumption of the products, but the company issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution."
Symptoms parents should look out for include:
Severe or persistent vomiting,
Diarrhea,
Unusual lethargy
Symptoms typically appear between 30 minutes to 6 hours after any exposure.
"If no symptoms are displayed, there is no cause for concern of any health impact," Nestlé added.
A full list of recalled products and batch numbers is below:
SMA Advanced First Infant Milk 800g
- 51450742F1
- 52319722BA
- 52819722AA
SMA Advanced Follow-on Milk 800g
- 51240742F2
- 51890742F2
- 52879722AA
SMA First Infant Milk 800g
- 51170346AA
- 51170346AB
- 51340346AB
- 51580346AA
- 51590346AA
- 52760346AB
- 52760346AD
- 52780346AA
SMA First Infant Milk 400g
- 51350346AA
- 52750346AD
SMA First Infant Milk 1.2Kg
- 51340346BE
- 52740346BA
- 52750346BA
SMA LITLLE STEPS First Infant Milk 800g
- 51220346AD
- 51540346AC
- 52740346AD
SMA Comfort 800g
- 52620742F3
- 51240742F3
- 51439722BA
- 51479722BA
- 51769722BA
- 52049722AA
SMA First Infant Milk 200ml
- 52860295M
- 52870295M
- 53220295M
- 53230295M
- 52870295M
- 53030295M
- 53040295M
- 53070295M
- 53080295M
SMA First Infant Milk 70ml
- 53170742B1
SMA Lactose Free
- 400g 51150346AB
- 51500346AB
- 51719722BA
- 51759722BA
- 51829722BA
- 51979722BA
- 52109722BA
- 53299722BA
- 53459722BA
SMA Anti Reflux 800g
- 51570742F3
- 52099722BA
- 52099722BB
- 52739722BA
ALFAMINO 400g
- 51200017Y3
- 51210017Y1
- 51220017Y1
- 51250017Y1
- 51390017Y1
- 51420017Y2
- 51430017Y1
- 51460017Y1
- 51690017Y2
- 51690017Y3
- 51700017Y1
- 51710017Y1
- 51740017Y1
- 52760017Y5
- 52790017Y1
- 52860017Y1
- 53100017Y3
- 53110017Y1
- 53140017Y1
- 53140017Y2
- 53150017Y1
While the main recalled batches were international, Nestlé is conducting global checks.
Parents with concerns are advised to contact their healthcare provider, and they will also be subject to a full refund.
