New York Parents Warned: These Products Could Poison Your Child

A global recall was issued after some products may contain toxins that can cause food poisoning.

Nestlé is issuing a global recall of some baby formula products.

Nestle Recalls Baby Products

The company announced the recall in a statement and said specific batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula may contain toxins that can cause food poisoning.

"Following the detection of a quality issue with an ingredient provided by a leading supplier, Nestlé has undertaken testing of all arachidonic acid (ARA) oil and corresponding oil mixes used in the production of its potentially affected infant nutrition products," Nestlé stated.

According to Nestlé, there have been no confirmed reports of illness caused by consumption of the products, but the company issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

Symptoms parents should look out for include:

Severe or persistent vomiting,

Diarrhea,

Unusual lethargy

Symptoms typically appear between 30 minutes to 6 hours after any exposure.

"If no symptoms are displayed, there is no cause for concern of any health impact," Nestlé added.

A full list of recalled products and batch numbers is below:

SMA Advanced First Infant Milk 800g

51450742F1

52319722BA

52819722AA

SMA Advanced Follow-on Milk 800g

51240742F2

51890742F2

52879722AA

SMA First Infant Milk 800g

51170346AA

51170346AB

51340346AB

51580346AA

51590346AA

52760346AB

52760346AD

52780346AA

SMA First Infant Milk 400g

51350346AA

52750346AD

SMA First Infant Milk 1.2Kg

51340346BE

52740346BA

52750346BA

SMA LITLLE STEPS First Infant Milk 800g

51220346AD

51540346AC

52740346AD

SMA Comfort 800g

52620742F3

51240742F3

51439722BA

51479722BA

51769722BA

52049722AA

SMA First Infant Milk 200ml

52860295M

52870295M

53220295M

53230295M

52870295M

53030295M

53040295M

53070295M

53080295M

SMA First Infant Milk 70ml

53170742B1

SMA Lactose Free

400g 51150346AB

51500346AB

51719722BA

51759722BA

51829722BA

51979722BA

52109722BA

53299722BA

53459722BA

SMA Anti Reflux 800g

51570742F3

52099722BA

52099722BB

52739722BA

ALFAMINO 400g

51200017Y3

51210017Y1

51220017Y1

51250017Y1

51390017Y1

51420017Y2

51430017Y1

51460017Y1

51690017Y2

51690017Y3

51700017Y1

51710017Y1

51740017Y1

52760017Y5

52790017Y1

52860017Y1

53100017Y3

53110017Y1

53140017Y1

53140017Y2

53150017Y1

SMA First Infant Milk 800g

51590346AB

52750346AE

SMA Advanced First Infant Milk 800g

51450742F1

SMA Advanced Follow on Milk 800g

51240742F2

51890742F2

SMA Comfort 800g

52620742F3

SMA First Infant Milk 200ml

53070295M

52860295M

52870295M

53220295M

53230295M

SMA First Infant Milk 800g

51590346AB

52750346AE

SMA GOLD PREM 2 800g

53090742F2

SMA LITTLE STEPS First Infant Milk 800g

51540346AD

SMA Alfamino 400g

51200017Y3

51210017Y1

51250017Y1

51460017Y1

51710017Y1

While the main recalled batches were international, Nestlé is conducting global checks.

Parents with concerns are advised to contact their healthcare provider, and they will also be subject to a full refund.

