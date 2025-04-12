New York Officials Found Something Fishy At One Of The Oldest Markets In America

Top New York officials discovered illegal fishing all over the Hudson Valley and Empire State and violations at a historic fish market selling.

The New York State DEC says a "hot bite" turned into a "rough night" for several.

Westchester Angler Caught with 23 Striped Bass—Before Season Even Opened

Just before the start of the striped bass season, a DEC officer spotted an angler at Crawbuckie Park in Ossining hauling in striped bass at an alarming rate.

Officer Tompkins moved in and discovered a large garbage bag containing 23 out-of-season striped bass.

Several fish were still alive and quickly released back into the water. The angler was issued six tickets for multiple violations, including 23 counts of possessing fish during a closed season, fishing without a license, and using the wrong type of hook.

The fish that could not be saved were donated.

Illegal Striped Bass- Rockland County

Also before the start of striped bass season, officers followed up on a tip from a concerned resident in the town of Haverstraw, Rockland County.

That tip led to the discovery of two illegally caught striped bass, according to the DEC.

One person was issued multiple tickets, including for taking striped bass out of season, failing to use a non-offset circle hook, and violating DEC fishing regulations.

Trespassing on Private Property in Delaware County

On April 1, the opening day for trout season, ECOs Doig and Osborne were patrolling along the Delaware River when they spotted two vehicles parked on private property in the town of Hancock.

The area is a popular fishing spot, but the landowner told officers no permission was granted.

The officers soon spotted five leaving the area with six unlawfully caught trout. Each were issued two tickets, one for trespassing and another for fishing without landowner permission.

Federal and State Officers Team Up at Bronx Fish Market

On March 21, the DEC teamed up with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to conduct inspections of vendors at the historic Fulton Fish Market in the Bronx.

This market is one of the nation's oldest and largest seafood wholesalers.

Officials say found several violations.

"Officers confiscated 48 undersized black sea bass (legal commercial size 11 inches), four undersized fluke (legal commercial size 14 inches), and one oversized striped bass (legal commercial size 26-38 inches) during the patrol," the DEC stated.

Tickets were issued for these commercial marine violations.

