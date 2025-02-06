New York Officials Confirm Amazing Change For E-ZPass Users

Having E-ZPass in New York just get even better.

If you have E-ZPass, I'm sure you know how convenient it is to pay for tolls. Now officials announced you can use your EZ-Pass for more than just tolls.

E-ZPass Officials Announce E-ZPass Plus

Officials confirmed EZ-Pass Plus which is a new payment method that allows you to pay for parking using E-ZPass.

"Paying for parking is now quicker and easier with EZ-Pass Plus," EZ-Pass states on its new EZ-Pass Plus website. "The fast, convenient way to pay for parking!"

How To Sign Up For EZ-Pass Plus

It appears to be very simple for EZ-Pass users to sign up for EZ-Pass Plus.

All you need to do is log into your EZ-Pass account and sign up for EZ-Pass Plus. CLICK HERE to sign up.

Where EZ-Pass Plus Will Work in New York And New Jersey

For now, EZ-Pass Plus will only work at the following locations:

LaGuardia Airport, NY, NY

JFK International Airport, NY, NY

Albany International Airport, Albany, NY

Newark Liberty International Airport, Newark, NJ

Atlantic City International Airport, Atlantic City, NJ

New York Avenue Parking Garage, Atlantic City, NJ

"Your account will be debited for the parking fee if the fee is less than $20. Parking fees of $20 or greater will be charged directly to the credit card used to replenish your account. Airport parking transactions will appear on your E-ZPass® statement. To be eligible for E-ZPass® Plus you need to replenish your E-ZPass® account with a credit card," officials add.

