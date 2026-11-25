The giant character balloons at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may stay on the ground this year.

That's because a Nor'easter is expected to bring winds above the city's safety limit on Thursday.

Thanksgiving Storm Could Ground The Giant Balloons At Macy's 100th Parade

Stephanie Keith, Getty Images Stephanie Keith, Getty Images

No final decision has been made. Hudson Valley Weather posted a forecast Monday that shows gusts well above the limit. Hudson Valley Weather says gusts in the Northeast will hit 25 to 36 mph from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., gusts are forecast at 30 to 44 mph.

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Strong gusts don't start to ease until Friday evening. The New York Post reports sustained winds of 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph, just above the limits.

Tall buildings along the Manhattan route can also create wind tunnels that make gusts stronger.

The Wind Rules

Stephanie Keith, Getty Images Stephanie Keith, Getty Images

New York City adopted strict rules after an accident in the 1990s. The balloons can't fly if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts exceed 34 mph.

The NYPD holds final authority. Macy's and police monitor wind speeds at intersections along the 2.5-mile route on parade morning. In borderline conditions, handlers often fly the balloons closer to the ground instead of grounding them.

Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images

Hudson Valley Weather says that was done in 2006, 2019 and 2025. Weather has grounded the balloons only once, in 1971, which would make this the first in 55 years.

A Turkey Day Nor'easter continues to take aim at New York. CLICK HERE for the updated timing.

IN PHOTOS: 100 Years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Stacker curated a selection of photographs from the past century of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help illustrate the history of the iconic event. Gallery Credit: Stacker

History of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Stacker curated a selection of photographs from the past century of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help illustrate the history of the iconic event. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell