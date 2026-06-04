New York Looking To Ban New Massive AI Data Centers

New York could be the first in the nation to ban new large-scale AI data centers.

New York State lawmakers are making a last-second push to issue a temporary statewide ban on large-scale data centers.

New York Lawmakers Pushing To Ban AI Data Centers For At Least 1-Year

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Lawmakers introduced a revised omnibus bill (S10642/A11560) to establish a one-year temporary freeze on environmental permits for facilities exceeding 20 megawatts.

This year's legislative session is expected to end on Thursday. Lawmakers expect Thursday to be a busy day at the State Capitol as lawmakers take part in the final scheduled day of the lawmaking year.

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It's expected that the legislature will vote on the bill that would put in place a one-year moratorium on large data centers.

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This fast-moving bill highlights growing friction between local resources and the explosive infrastructure demands of artificial intelligence.

Advocates say this law will give the Empire State time to lay out rules and plan to make sure the energy grid is protected and utility rates don't shoot up.

Many AI Data Centers Are Being Discussed Across New York State

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AI data centers are being debated across several regions in New York State.

Regions include

Hudson Valley

Western New York

The Finger Lakes

Southern Tier

Mohawk Valley

North Country

New York City

Long Island

Pros And Cons Of Massive Data Centers

These data center investments inject billions into local economies while breathing new life into abandoned industrial sites. They also spark vital grid upgrades and create high-paying tech jobs in fields like cybersecurity and engineering.

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However, these facilities draw massive amounts of electricity and water, which can strain local grids and drive up resident utility bills. Critics also warn that they offer very few long-term jobs after construction wraps up and can cause constant noise pollution.

Governor Kathy Hochul wouldn't say yet whether she would sign such legislation but says safeguards need to be in place around data centers and communities need to benefit from it.

In neighboring New Jersey, Governor Mikie Sherrill just put in place guardrails for data centers.

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