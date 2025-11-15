New York Losing Billions As Residents Flee To These States

New York State is losing more than residents. As residents flee the state, the Empire State is losing hundreds of billions in income.

Here's why it impacts those who stay.

New York Losing Over 500 Billion

According to a new report from Unleash Prosperity, between 2013 and 2022, the Empire State lost $517.5 billion in resident income as New Yorkers flee to states with lower taxes.

Neighboring New Jersey lost $170.1 billion over the same period.

Unleash Prosperity looked into Census and IRS data to uncover gains and losses as residents move their income and spend their money in a new location.

New Yorkers Fleeing To Low-Tax States

Florida and Texas are the states with the most New Yorkers as the decade-long migration shift continues to reshape America's economy.

"This has been one of the greatest wealth losses for one region in American history. New Jersey and New York are being bled to death by low-tax states in the South," Co-founder of Unleash Prosperity Steve Moore said.

Why This Impacts New Yorkers Who Have Stayed

For Hudson Valley residents and all New Yorkers, the implications are real. When families move, so does their spending, investments, property tax revenue and local jobs.

This impacts the state’s ability to fund schools, infrastructure, social services, and more.

