New York State Issues Urgent Warning For Upstate New Yorkers

The DEC is telling New Yorkers to stay away from certain areas as "life-threatening" conditions take over.

The New York State DEC is advising New Yorkers to use extra caution in Upstate New York.

DEC Issues Recreational Use Advisory for Adirondack and Catskills Backcountry Regions

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The DEC wants all to "exercise an abundance of caution" when recreating in the Adirondack and Catskill backcountry areas.

This includes the High Peaks Wilderness Area.

Recreationists Are Cautioned on Unstable, Dynamic Conditions in the Adirondacks and Catskills

The DEC says you should consider alternative plans or adjusting your travel dates.

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"Warmer temperatures and rain have contributed to intense, severe, and dynamic conditions across the Adirondacks and Catskills. Key winter routes are now impassable due to washed-out bridges, thawed water crossings, and flooding. Even navigable trails present additional hazards, as compacted snow may appear to be a solid surface but often leads to post-holing or sinking through to the ground level. This can happen with boots, skis, and even snowshoes," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

DEC staff have spotted up to two feet of standing water on frozen lake surfaces, damage to high water bridge crossings, and snow slides on steep terrain.

Calamity Brook Trail Impassable

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Officials say that the Calamity Brook Trail, the high-water bridge 1.8 miles from the Flowed Lands, is "now washed out and impassable."

All water crossings in the area "should no longer be considered safe."

These areas present many dangers, officials warn.

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The East Branch of the Neversink River in the Town of Denning, Ulster County, is known to rise and fall quickly.

"Water crossing conditions can change dramatically throughout the day, especially on warm and rainy days. A passable stream at the start of a hike can quickly become a life-threatening crossing on the way out," the DEC adds.

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