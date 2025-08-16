These New York Ice Cream Stands Are The Best In America

These ice cream shops in New York are said to be a "scoop above the rest."

A new report from Love Food highlighted the best ice cream shop in every state.

New York: Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream, New York City

According to Love Food, if you want the very best ice cream the Empire State has to offer, you need to head down to New York City

Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream received the honor of being New York State's best ice cream parlor.

"It's the wide range of ice cream flavors that keeps people coming back for more. Bestsellers include Rockiest Road, peanut butter cup, and raspberry black sesame," LoveFood writes about Morgenstern's.

Morgenstern's has two New York City locations. It's flagship is in Greenwich Village and on the Lower East Side. If you find yourself in Greenwich Village, you might also want to check out this gas station, which has a restaurant inside that serves some of the best burgers in America.

Morgenstern's offers nearly 90 flavors. The Daily Meal also says it's New York's best ice cream shop.

Best Ice Cream In America Made In New York State

Recently, a YouTuber traveled across the country and determined that the "best ice cream in America" is made in New York. Cohen Thompson says the Spotted Duck in Penn Yan, New York, is the best ice cream shop in the United States.

4 New York State Ice Cream Stands Among 'Best In America'

The travel blog Cheapism recently named the best ice cream shops for soft-serve ice cream.

Kurver Kreme Albany, New York

Kurver Kreme, located in Albany, New Yor,k was named as one of the best places in America for soft-serve.

Big Gay Ice Cream, New York City

Big Gay Ice Cream in New York City also made the list. The company operates three locations in the Big Apple.

