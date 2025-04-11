New York Highway Headache: Massive Closure Disrupts Daily Commute

Construction and closures on major highways is expected to cause major headaches for New York drivers for months.

The New York State Department of Transportation warns the closure will last until the end of June.

Palisades Interstate Parkway Ramp To New York State Thruway In Rockland County To Close

The Palisades Interstate Parkway southbound ramp that connects to the New York State Thruway northbound remains closed until further notice.

"The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Rockland County motorists that the ramp from the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway to Exit 9W (Interstate 87) northbound in the Town of Clarkstown will be closed," the New York State DOT states in its press release.

Closure In Town Of Clarkstown, Rockland County

State officials say the closure will stay in effect through June 30th, but weather and other factors could change that timeline .A detour is posted to help drivers get to their destinations.

"Motorists should utilize the posted detour as an alternate," the DOT adds in its travel advisory about the Palisades closure.

Crews are doing much-needed repair work on Route 304 which brings vehicles over I-87 in Clarkstown.

