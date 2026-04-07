New York Foodies: In-N-Out Continues Massive Eastward Expansion

One of the most popular burger chains in the world is making big news by opening up new locations in six different states.

Most New Yorkers who've feasted on a burger at In-N-Out can't wait to go back. I vividly remember biting into my first In-N-Out burger while visiting a friend in San Diego. I returned many times during that trip.

Earlier this year, I traveled to Las Vegas. My first meal was two burgers from In-N-Out.

B Welbs B Welbs loading...

In-N-Out Opening New Locations in 6 States

That's why I was excited to learn that In-N-Out is continuing to expand east. In-N-Out is in the middle of its biggest eastward push ever, anchored by a new Eastern Territory office opening in Franklin, Tennessee, in 2026.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Tennessee is just the start. The chain ultimately plans to open roughly 35 locations across the state, with spots already confirmed in Madison, Antioch, Lebanon, Franklin, and Murfreesboro.

New Mexico is officially the 11th state to get In-N-Out, with the first Albuquerque locations expected by 2027.

And if you're heading to Las Vegas anytime soon, a massive three-story location, expected to be one of the largest in the entire chain, is planned right on the Strip. That would be ideal, because I had to Uber off the strip during my visit in January.

B Welbs B Welbs loading...

The company also announced new locations in Washington, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and Idaho

Washington: The first store in Ridgefield opened in August 2025. A second location in Vancouver is currently in development.

Utah: A new restaurant is slated for St. George.

Colorado: A new location is planned for Timnath.

Arizona: A new store is under construction in Buckeye.

Idaho: Expansion continues with a fourth location planned for Meridian.

No Plans In New York State

Sadly, there are still no plans for an In-N-Out in New York State. The reason New York keeps getting left out comes down to freshness. Every In-N-Out has to be within a day's drive of one of their patty facilities.

B Welbs B Welbs loading...

In-N-Out's brand is built on the rule that nothing is ever frozen. Every restaurant has to be within a one-day drive of one of the chain's patty-making facilities, roughly 300 to 500 miles.

Until a distribution hub gets close enough to the East Coast, New York stays off the map.

So for Hudson Valley residents, the closest shot at a Double-Double remains a road trip. At least now you have more options for where to take it.

A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. CLICK HERE to find out more.

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker