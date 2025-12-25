Outdated 100-Foot Rule Cost New York Millions For Decades

An "outdated" 100-foot-rule that cost New Yorkers millions of dollars is a thing of the past.

On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill to "do away with (an) outdated 100-foot-rule.

Outdated 100-Foot Rule for Natural Gas Hookup Eliminated In New York

The 100-foot rule was in place for new natural gas hookups. According to Hochul's office, the rule "costs New Yorkers hundreds of millions of dollars a year."

The new law, which goes into effect in 12 months, eliminates the so-called “100-foot rule," a policy that forced utility customers across the state to pay for parts of new natural gas hookups for other people’s homes.

Under the old rule, if a new house was within 100 feet of a gas main, existing utility ratepayers were on the hook for part of the cost to extend service.

“It’s simply unfair, especially when so many people are struggling right now, to expect existing utility ratepayers to foot the bill for a gas hookup at a brand new house that is not their own,” Hochul said.

The new law signed by Gov. Hochul means new natural gas applicants must pay 100 percent of the material and installation costs for gas service, as opposed to other ratepayers.

“I have made affordability a top priority and doing away with this 40-year-old subsidy that has outlived its purpose will help with that," Hochul added.

The new law only applies to residential buildings, does not prohibit new gas hookups.

“This is a victory for hard-working New Yorkers, our wallets, and our climate. Utility companies have had a blank check to expand polluting gas infrastructure and pass those costs along to consumers through higher monthly bills," Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said.

