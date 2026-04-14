New York State Gas Surge Leaves Drivers Paying Millions
It’s being called a "reckless war tax," and it’s hitting every driver from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo.
Senator Chuck Schumer is out with new numbers on what the conflict in Iran is costing New Yorkers at the gas pump
Senator Schumer: New Yorkers Are Paying $265 Million More At The Gas Pump
Gas prices in New York State are now averaging more than $4 a gallon, and Senator Chuck Schumer wants you to know exactly who he blames.
President Donald Trump and the conflict in Iran.
"Trump started a war in Iran with no clear plan or strategy, and now New Yorkers are stuck paying the price at the gas pump," Schumer said. "The Trump administration doesn’t even pretend to care, saying, ‘If they rise, they rise.’ Meanwhile, our families, farmers, and small businesses all get forced to spend millions more on gas."
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According to a congressional report cited by Schumer's office, New Yorkers have paid more than $265 million more for gas since military operations in Iran began. Nationally, the report claims American families have paid $8.4 billion more at the pump compared to prices before the conflict began.
Schumer says families across the country are spending 35 percent more at the pump than they did on February 28. To put that in real terms, filling up the average pickup truck now costs around $145. A tank for a top-selling SUV runs about $58. A sedan costs around $52 to fill.
Schumer is squarely blaming President Trump, pointing to both the Iran conflict and the administration's tariff policies as the drivers behind rising costs. Trump campaigned on a promise to bring gas prices below $2 a gallon.
"Day after day, Americans are paying a whopping ‘war tax’ at the gas pump and beyond thanks to Donald Trump’s rash and damaging foreign policy and failed economic policy. This reckless war in Iran is costing Americans billions, and it must end," Schumer stated.
Beyond the pump, Schumer's office says the war itself has already cost American taxpayers $11.3 billion in its first six days alone, with estimates projecting total costs could exceed $25 billion.
The White House has not responded to Schumer's claims.
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