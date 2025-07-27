Experts Stunned As New York Deer Linked To Mass Deaths

Deer are at the center of a deadly wildlife mystery in Upstate New York. A shocking new study just revealed how they may be responsible for a growing number of deaths.

For years, wildlife experts wondered why the moose population isn't growing.

Why Isn't The Moose Population Growing In New York

Despite growing in other states, the moose population in New York State has failed to grow above 600 to 800.

There are many more moose in other states, according to experts.

A new study has just figured out a major reason.

Deer Are Killing Moose In Upstate New York

According to a new study, deer in Upstate New York spread parasites that are deadly to moose. The study was published in Ecology Letters.

These parasites used deer as hosts. The parasites don't often cause issues with deer, but have proven to kill moose when spread from animal to animal.

The parasites are called a "brain or meningeal worm" and "giant liver fluke."

According to researchers from Cornell, brain or meningeal worm creates neurological damage.

"Symptoms include paralysis, blindness and disorientation, all of which can lead to death," Cornell states.

A giant liver fluke can cause severe liver damage and death in moose.

The parasites don't infect humans. They are passed through feces.

Potential Solution?

Ecology Letters researchers say controlling the parasite isn't likely possible.

A potential solution is less deer. Cornell University believes "reducing the number of deer in the area" is likely the "best option" to curb the parasites and help the moose population grow in New York.

