New York State Confirms Massive Deer Issues In These Areas
New York is taking drastic steps to fight deer overpopulation. Here’s why this matters for your community.
New York State officials want hunters in many parts of the state to target extra deer.
Deer Hunting Applications Now Available In New York State
The New York State DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton today announced that hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits (DMPs) for the 2025-26 season are now on sale.
Licenses and permits can be purchased online, at any of DEC's license-issuing agents, or by telephone at 866-933-2257. Hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31 each year.
3 Important Reminders For Deer Hunters
New York State is Allowing Some Hunters To Harvest Extra Deer In Some Areas
The DEC is allowing some hunters to target extra deer in many parts of the state. These areas have too many deer, officials say.
To try and control the deer population the DEC adjusts areas for Deer Management Permits.
The application process is open now. These permits give hunters a chance to harvest extra antlerless deer.
This year, there are over 20 areas where the DEC wants hunters to harvest more antlerless deer. The DEC says the chance of getting a Deer Management Permit in these 20-plus areas is high for residents and non-residents.
Below are the Wildlife Management Unit where it's easier to get a DMP this year. (Note the photo shows the WMU boundaries overlaid on a map of NYS cities and towns.)
Hudson Valley
- 3M,
- 3P
- 3R
- 3S
Finger Lakes, Southern Tier
- 7R
- 8N
- 8R
- 8S
- 8J
Western New York
- 9A
- 9F
- 9G
- 8A
- 8C
- 8F
- 8G
Central New York
- 6P
- 7F
- 7H 7
- 7J
Long Island
- IC
